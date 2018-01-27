A snowmobile crashed into a group building an icehouse in Chisago County on Friday night, injuring three people, including a child who was critically injured, according to authorities.

The driver of the snowmobile, who had admitted to drinking before the crash, was arrested, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred on Chisago Lake, more than a mile south of Chisago City. Deputies were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Three people were injured at the site, according to deputies. One man was hit on the side by the snowmobile while building a portable icehouse. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance with noncritical injuries.

The man’s son was also struck. Several people gathered around and performed first aid on the child, who was suffering from head trauma and shallow breathing. He was airlifted to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with bilateral femur fractures and is in critical condition.

The driver of the snowmobile admitted to drinking before the crash but did not give a breath sample once back on shore, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of several injuries, including a broken arm.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and took a blood sample from the driver, who is still in the hospital. Authorities have yet to release the person’s name or gender.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lakes Area and Wyoming police, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the State Patrol and other agencies.