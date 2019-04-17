TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Border Patrol officials say 360 migrants — mostly families from Central America — have surrendered to agents in Arizona.
Border Patrol camera operators spotted the group Tuesday after buses arrived south of the border about 14 miles west of the Port of Lukeville.
Agents watched as the group left the buses and walked under a vehicle barrier along the border.
Other groups recently crossed in the remote area near Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.
