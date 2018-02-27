NEW YORK — An iconic castle in New York City's Central Park has closed for the rest of the year to undergo a $6 million restoration.
WABC-TV reports the Belvedere Castle restoration project is aimed at addressing various drainage and water issues. Officials previously said the castle was last restored in 1983, and the structure has not had a similar restoration project until now.
The project will work to restore the castle's masonry and to modernize mechanical systems by installing a geothermal heating system. A future phase of the project will include providing a more accessible route to the Belvedere.
The Central Park Conservancy says it hopes to have the castle up and running by the middle of 2019.
