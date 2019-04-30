Photo by Leila Navidi

Minneapolis advertising powerhouse Fallon will move to the North Loop this summer.

The legacy agency has had its offices in the AT&T Tower since 2008, but leaders decided to move the agency to the former Western Container building at 500 N. 3rd Street which had been the headquarters of Arctic Cat.

Fallon’s parent company Paris-based Publicis Groupe signed a lease with Swervo Development for space for Fallon as well as its sister agency Publicis Sapient which combined will house 200 employees.

Fallon worked with Cushman & Wakefield to lease the space, and Studio BV will design the offices.