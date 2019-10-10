Move in a park

Wild River State Park

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday

• Register starting at 8:30 a.m. for the park’s Otter Trotter 5-kilometer run or walk. The event begins at 10 a.m. (651-583-2125; mndnr.gov/wildriver)

Fall walk

Jay Cooke State Park

1-2:30 p.m. Saturday

• Easy one-mile walk through changing colors. Meet at the interpretive center. (1-218-673-7005; mndnr.gov/jaycooke)

Wolf adventures

Mille Lacs Kathio State Park

10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday

• Learn the life cycle of the gray wolf during a program which includes a nature film. Meet in interpretive center. (1-320-532-3269; mndnr.gov/millelacs)

Autumn pothole tour

Interstate State Park

Noon-1 p.m. Sunday

• Walk rocky terrain to see the bottomless pit, river views, and the route of lava flow. (651-465-5711; mndnr.gov/interstate)

Prairie and bison tour

Blue Mounds State Park

9-10:30 a.m. Sunday

• Take the 90-minute tour with the hope of seeing the elusive bison. Buy tickets in advance. The tour also picks up at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (1-507-283-6050; mndnr.gov/ bluemounds)

Look for waterfowl

3-4 p.m. Sunday

Lowry Nature Center

• Learn about migratory waterfowl traveling through Carver Park and the best locations to spot them. Look for wigeon, gadwall, green-winged teal, scaup, buffleheads and more. Scopes and binoculars provided. The program is free. Must be 11 or older. (763-694-7650, threeriversparks.org)

Walk under a full moon

6:30-8 p.m. Sunday

Richardson Nature Center

• Uncover the secrets of the natural world on a hike under the magic of the full moon. Dress for the weather and for walking on uneven terrain. Cost is $5. Similar programs also are scheduled at Eastman and Lowry nature centers. (763-694-7676, threeriversparks.org)

Collect prairie seeds

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday,

• Help restore the prairie by collecting native wildflower seed. Volunteers increase the amount and diversity of seed planted annually in more than 1,600 acres of restored prairie managed by Three Rivers. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old or be accompanied by a responsible adult. To register, call 763-559-6700. (threeriversparks.org)