The feel of autumn is both warm and cool, with days heating up in the sunshine and evenings bringing a tinge of winter winds. This fall’s palette captures that feeling in earthen hues pulled from a windswept desert scene: coral, oxide, ecru and fawn. Hats can be slouchy or floppy, but always chic. Jackets in leather, or belted or puffy, all answer the season’s chill, and vibrant scarves add glamour. Here, our desert inspirations.
Gobi
Free People Pink puffer jacket $98, nordstrom.com
Elizabeth and James maroon dress $260, tjmaxx.com
Atacama
Horisaki Design wrinkled bucket hat $535, farfetch.com
Calvin Klein printed scarf $245, farfetch.com
Lucky blush leather jacket $270, nordstromrack.com
Karakum
Zimmerman Scarf Bodice in amber $425, mille.com
Phillip Lim jacket $795, nordstrom.com
Maison Michel’s Joseph hat $790, farfetch.com
Merzouga
The Row belted wool-blend jacket $4,890, neimanmarcus.com
Tibi blush blouse $345, nordstrom.com
Elizabeth and James pleated pant $260, tjmaxx.com
Caramel Gneiss beanie $64, farfetch.com
Prada sunglasses $160, nordstromrack.com
Kalahari
Tibi pink silk jumpsuit $650, nordstrom.com
Joseph Ottis cotton-blend coat $3,145, net-a-porter.com
Antonio Marras lace hat $170, farfetch.com
Arabian
Chloe printed scarf $465, farfetch.com
Tom Ford sunglasses $160, nordstromrack.com
Rachel Comey Emory earrings $124, mille.com
