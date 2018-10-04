The feel of autumn is both warm and cool, with days heating up in the sunshine and evenings bringing a tinge of winter winds. This fall’s palette captures that feeling in earthen hues pulled from a windswept desert scene: coral, oxide, ecru and fawn. Hats can be slouchy or floppy, but always chic. Jackets in leather, or belted or puffy, all answer the season’s chill, and vibrant scarves add glamour. Here, our desert inspirations.

Gobi

Free People Pink puffer jacket $98, nordstrom.com

Elizabeth and James maroon dress $260, tjmaxx.com

Atacama

Horisaki Design wrinkled bucket hat $535, farfetch.com

Calvin Klein printed scarf $245, farfetch.com

Lucky blush leather jacket $270, nordstromrack.com

Karakum

Zimmerman Scarf Bodice in amber $425, mille.com

Phillip Lim jacket $795, nordstrom.com

Maison Michel’s Joseph hat $790, farfetch.com

Merzouga

The Row belted wool-blend jacket $4,890, neimanmarcus.com

Tibi blush blouse $345, nordstrom.com

Elizabeth and James pleated pant $260, tjmaxx.com

Caramel Gneiss beanie $64, farfetch.com

Prada sunglasses $160, nordstromrack.com

Kalahari

Tibi pink silk jumpsuit $650, nordstrom.com

Joseph Ottis cotton-blend coat $3,145, net-a-porter.com

Antonio Marras lace hat $170, farfetch.com

Arabian

Chloe printed scarf $465, farfetch.com

Tom Ford sunglasses $160, nordstromrack.com

Rachel Comey Emory earrings $124, mille.com