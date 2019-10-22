Fall is officially here and we've already had snow. Yay... If you haven't finished your fall maintenance list, get on it. This is a comprehensive list of fall maintenance items for Minnesota homeowners. We post this same fall maintenance list every year, and we modify it just a bit every year with new and updated information.

For this year's list, we have a podcast episode to go along with all of this, which we posted on our new home inspection podcast page last week. For this podcast, Tessa and I discuss fall maintenance chores while Bill mostly complains about how much work it is to be a diligent homeowner ;-). Click on the image below to listen.