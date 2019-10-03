Fall festival

Lake Carlos State Park

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

• Harvest games, archery, cooking demonstrations, butter-making, beekeeping and more. (1-320-852-7200; mndnr.gov/lakecarlos)

Astronomy and stargazing

Glacial Lakes State Park

7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday

• Glacial Lakes Astronomers and Stargazing Society members will answer questions about night sky. Some telescopes and binoculars are available to use, or bring your own. (1-320-239-2860; mndnr.gov/glaciallakes)

Volunteer day

Fort Ridgely State Park

12:30-5 p.m. Saturday

• Help collect prairie seeds from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Then enjoy a hike or a bonfire. (1-507-426-7840; mndnr.gov/fortridgely)

Discover Lake Superior

Gooseberry Falls State Park

2-3 p.m. Sunday

How cold is the lake? What is lake-effect? Learn what makes this Great Lake great. (1-218-595-7100; mndnr.gov/gooseberry)

Family archery

1-3 p.m. Sunday

The Landing-Minnesota River Heritage Park

• Head to Shakopee to explore the basics of archery and safe shooting. Equipment provided. Cost is $10. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. The program is for ages 8 and older. Children 17 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The same program also is from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Baker-Near Wilderness Settlement in Medina. (threeriversparks.org/archery; threeriversparks.org/medina)

Prairie and bison tour

Blue Mounds State Park

9-10:30 a.m. Sunday

• Take a 90-minute tour, and look for bison along the way. Buy tickets in advance. (1-507-283-6050; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)

Collect prairie seeds

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

Help restore the prairie by collecting native wildflower seed. Volunteers increase the amount and diversity of seed planted annually in more than 1,600 acres of restored prairie managed by Three Rivers Parks District. Registration is required. The program repeats Oct. 15 and 19. Call 763-559-6700. (threeriversparks.org/seed)