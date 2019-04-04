The consequences of pneumonia are rockin’ Ozzy Osbourne to the point that on Thursday he pulled the plug on his entire 2019 North American and European tour, including a July 6 stop at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The 70-year-old “Prince of Darkness” said he suffered an injury while dealing with a recent bout of pneumonia, falling at his Los Angeles home and aggravating injuries from a 2003 ATV crash that required surgery last month.

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member said in a statement issued by promoters. “Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. ... I will fully recover. I will finish my tour. I will be back!”

Shows will be rescheduled beginning in February 2020, and concertgoers are being asked to keep their tickets because they will be honored for the new dates. The Xcel makeup date is tentatively scheduled for July 3, 2020.