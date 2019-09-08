Min_Thielen 23 pass from Cousins (D.Bailey kick), 11:50.

Min_Cook 19 run (D.Bailey kick), 8:22.

Min_Cousins 1 run (D.Bailey kick), 4:40.

Min_Cook 7 run (D.Bailey kick), :29.

Atl_Ridley 20 pass from Ryan (pass failed), 9:19.

Atl_J.Jones 2 pass from Ryan (pass failed), 1:05.

A_66,714.

RUSHING_Atlanta, It.Smith 6-31, Ryan 2-24, Freeman 8-19, Gage 1-(minus 1). Minnesota, Cook 21-111, Mattison 9-49, Abdullah 2-8, Cousins 6-4.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 33-46-2-304. Minnesota, Cousins 8-10-0-98.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Hooper 9-77, J.Jones 6-31, Sanu 5-57, Ridley 4-64, Hardy 4-41, Freeman 3-12, Gage 1-13, It.Smith 1-9. Minnesota, Thielen 3-43, Diggs 2-37, Cook 2-9, Beebe 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.