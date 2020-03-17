The second floor of the Graduate Hotel in Minneapolis is set for a wedding. Soft piano music plays over speakers while hurried bridesmaids check lipstick and groomsmen adjust kippahs. Attendees in formal attire mingle, posing in the photo booth and enjoying the open bar until the ceremony is set to begin.

After several attempts to gather everyone together by Rabbi Yitzi Steiner, the crowd begins to pack in. Seats are limited — 225 guests pile around chairs, sit on windowsills and lean against walls, craning their necks to get a glimpse of the bride and groom as they walk down the aisle.

“It feels so real!” a guest whispers.

It wasn’t. And this wedding won’t end with a kiss.

This is #CalebandGabriellaTieTheNot, a mock wedding hosted by the University of Minnesota’s chapter of the Jewish organization Chabad. A worldwide organization, Chabad’s mission is to bring the Jewish community together, connecting those with or without Jewish backgrounds to teach and learn more about Jewish heritage. Chabad U’s annual mock wedding, now in its third year, is open to anyone interested in learning more about the tradition and values.

“It’s all about connection,” said the wedding coordinator, Chabad vice president and U student Shaina Kravetz. “It brings together Jews from all corners of campus, from all majors, from all classes. We’re all here to learn and to celebrate.”

Fake bride Gabriella Sonnenschein walked around her fake groom, Caleb Mesick, seven times after she arrived under the chuppah during the start of their fake wedding ceremony.

The goal of the wedding is to give the educational experience to students in a fun, interesting way, said Steiner, Chabad U co-director and the wedding’s officiant.

“Jewish weddings are filled with so much tradition, so much practice and so much meaning. Some students have been to Jewish weddings, but many haven’t. So it’s an opportunity to showcase these beautiful traditions and customs,” Steiner said.

At the front of the room, the bridesmaids in black and groomsmen in navy stood to each side, with some opting for Chabad U-themed kippahs. Others held wooden dowels to hoist the blue and gold chuppah, a four-cornered canopy to symbolize the new home the couple are building together.

Steiner performed the ceremony, explaining each component as the wedding progressed from the ketubah, or marriage contract, to the traditional Hebrew hymns.

Although the ceremony was authentic, there was no marriage because of three things: Rings weren’t exchanged, the ketubah wasn’t signed and no “cohabitation,” said Steiner, which prompted laughter from the audience.

Groomsmen read the traditional seven blessings in English as the couple held a glass of wine. But not everything involved age-old traditions. Before the final proclamation, there was a special announcement: “There is a custom Snapchat geofilter for the event!”

And with that, the wine glass was smashed, the room filled with cheers of “Mazel Tov” and the couple hugged, walking back down the aisle to dance music.

Putting together the event is like planning a real wedding, said Kravetz. The group caters food, finds an event space and DJ, conducts a rehearsal dinner and pays for professional photographers. The funding comes from various grants and fundraising throughout the year.

Originally, Chabad U had only planned on conducting the wedding every other year. But the demand exceeded expectations, from around 100 people to the 225 that attended in February, said Steiner.

“Keeping the students engaged is the No. 1 goal. You’ve got to keep on doing what works,” Steiner said. “As soon as it gets stale, then we’ll stop, but students are still very interested in it.”

“Bride” and U senior Gabriella Sonnenschein had only four hours between her last class of the day and the ceremony, so she rushed to get ready with her bridesmaids and parents at home. The wedding dress is reused every year.

“I feel like I like I know what it’s like to be a real bride. I didn’t eat at all, you know? I was so busy talking to people,” she said.

After changing into a shorter white dress post-ceremony, Sonnenschein rejoined the party, where the group split into two different dance clusters separated by gender. It was time for the hora — a traditional, energetic circle dance that throws a seated bride and groom in the air.

Freshman and attendee Harrison Schreiber is no stranger to Jewish weddings — real or fake. His favorite part is the dancing.

“It’s unique to our culture,” he said. “It’s traditional, but I’ve definitely started a mosh pit before.”

After the dancing and cutting of the cake, the room begins to clear. But the party doesn’t stop there. Many attendees, including the bride and groom, head to local bars to continue the celebration.

Attendees of Thursday night’s fake wedding, including fake bride Gabriella Sonnenschein, bottom left, danced after the fake ceremony. AARON LAVINSKY • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com

“[The wedding] was fake, but in Judaism it really is supposed to be a spiritual experience and a time to be joyous,” Sonnenschein said. “It was beautiful to be happy with so many people — I think everyone had a blast.”

Audrey Kennedy (audrey.kennedy@startribune.com) is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.





