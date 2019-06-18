FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida man who pretended to be an Uber driver to sexually assault a college student has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Willie Foust pleaded guilty to sexual battery after the victim testified at his trial.
The woman was an 18-year-old Florida Gulf Coast University freshman when she summoned an Uber car to take her back to her dorm from a bar during a rainstorm.
Authorities say the 35-year-old Foust saw the woman and pulled up. She asked him if he was her Uber driver and he said yes. She got in and he drove her to a parking lot, where he assaulted her.
The State Attorney's Office announced Monday that the sentencing happened last week.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Home & Garden
Tree that some say inspired Dr. Seuss' 'The Lorax' topples
A century-old tree with a long trunk and bushy branches that some believe was the inspiration for fictional Truffula trees in Dr. Seuss' "The Lorax" has fallen in a coastal San Diego park.
Celebrities
Man standing trial in 2018 burglaries at Wayne Newton home
A jury in Las Vegas is due to hear longtime entertainer Wayne Newton and his wife describe encountering two burglars at their home a year ago, including one who attacked their dogs with a crowbar before escaping over a wall.
National
McConnell on reparations for slavery: Not a 'good idea'
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is against reparations for slavery in part because it would be hard to know whom to pay.
National
Shanahan steps down as defense secretary to avoid 'painful' family situation
After months of unexplained delays, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan stepped down Tuesday before his formal nomination ever went to the Senate, citing a "painful" family situation that would hurt his children and reopen "wounds we have worked years to heal."
Nation
Attorney: Deputy in clash with Raptors exec has concussion
An attorney for a deputy involved in an altercation with the president of the Toronto Raptors as he tried to join his team on the court to celebrate their NBA championship said his client suffered a concussion and is on medical leave.