NEW YORK — President Donald Trump and his team love to deride unfavorable stories as "fake news." But it's clear from Robert Mueller's report that the special counsel isn't buying that.
While there are exceptions, Mueller's investigation repeatedly supports the news reporting that was done on the Russia probe over the last two years, and details several instances where the president and his team sought to mislead the public.
Whether that's enough to sway Trump's supporters remains unknown. They're still basking in the report's ultimate conclusion that the evidence doesn't support that the president or his team worked with the Russians to influence the 2016 election.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Records: Writer was near husband's work at time of killing
Unsealed court documents say a self-published romance writer charged with killing her chef husband in Portland was seen near her husband's work around the time he was fatally shot there.
Movies
Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren dies at 92
World-wide paranormal investigator and author Lorraine Warren, whose decades of ghost-hunting cases with her late husband inspired such frightening films as "The Conjuring" series and "The Amityville Horror," died. She was 92.
Nation
Parents who starved and shackled children sentenced to life
The eldest son and daughter of a couple who starved and shackled 12 of their children spoke publicly for the first time Friday, alternately condemning and forgiving their parents before a judge sentenced the pair to up to life in prison.
Variety
Iconic Salt Lake Temple closing for major 4-year renovation
An iconic temple central to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints faith will close for four years for a major renovation to help it withstand earthquakes and be more welcoming to visitors, leaders said Friday.
Music
Funeral held for widow of 50s rocker Frankie Lymon
Funeral services have been held for the widow of '50s rock star Frankie Lymon.