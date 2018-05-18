Fairy gardening

Invite magical creatures into your yard with a little soil and fairy dust. Malmborg's Garden Center invites guests tall and small to design a unique fairy garden to take home at the end of the workshop. The 12-inch garden includes plants and fairy accessories; Tinkerbell not included. 3:30 and 6 p.m. June 1; and 9:15 and 11 a.m. June 2, 20045 County Road 81, Maple Grove; 3:30 and 6 p.m. June 8; and 9:15 and 11 a.m. June 9, 2456 125th Av. NE., Blaine. $39.99. ­malmborgsinc.com.

Contractor connection

If you're not so much the DIY type of person, Menards is bringing experts together to help homeowners with their design and construction needs. Local Menards locations will host contractors who can educate and discuss how they can assist with home-improvement ideas and projects. 5-8 p.m. May 22-24. All Menards locations.

Growing vertically

Woman’s Club of Minneapolis volunteer, Kay McReavy weaves a dandelion crown. ] (SPECIAL TO THE STAR TRIBUNE/BRE McGEE) **Kay McReavy (Women’s Club of Minneapolis volunteer)

Horizontal isn't the only way to grow plants and vegetables. Urban gardeners can make the most of their limited space with vertical gardens. This course teaches creative ways to assemble structures and make the most of your space. There will also be discussion on which flowers, herbs and vegetables do well in small gardens and how to care for them. Create a small hanging herb garden to take home. 6:30 p.m. June 4. $35, advance registration at ­northerngardener.org. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

Native plants

Learn how to garden with a purpose in this workshop. Growing native plants can help provide habitat for bees and butterflies. Walk through gardens at Maplewood Nature Center to get ideas for your garden. View plant demonstrations, and take home 12 native pollinator plants to get your garden blooming. 7 p.m. June 7, advance registration by June 4 at maplewood naturecenter.com. $25. 2659 E. 7th St., Maplewood.

Landscape basics

If you've dreamed of having a beautiful landscape but don't know where to start, instructors at this daylong workshop can help get you started. Participants will learn basic principles of landscape design. The curriculum includes how to avoid common mistakes, the design process, plant selection and installation. Learn how to create quality bed lines, mix and match plants and more. Hands-on labs allow participants to apply the learned techniques through drawings. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 9. $135 or $220 per couple, advance registration at ­northerngardner.org. Alderman Hall, 1970 Folwell Av., St. Paul.

MELISSA WALKER

Historic event

Celebrate spring on Dandelion Day at the historic Ard Godfrey House. Minneapolis' oldest surviving wood-frame house, built in 1849, will be open for touring, with guides dressed in 1850s costumes. The day celebrates Harriet Godfrey's introduction of dandelion seeds to the St. Anthony Falls area. Activities include learning how to make dandelion necklaces, bracelets and crowns. Visitors can have a dandelion painted on their face, and take home a booklet with recipes for dandelion coffee, tea, salad and wine. Free. 1-4 p.m. May 20. The Ard Godfrey House is at the corner of University and Central avenues SE. in Minneapolis.

KIM PALMER