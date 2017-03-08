Fairview and HealthEast announced merger plans Wednesday morning to form the Twin Cities’ largest network of hospitals and clinics — a move that would combine a strong primary care presence in the East Metro with the medical sophistication of the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Leaders of the two health systems said merging would create efficiencies that would save money, a particular concern for HealthEast given recent financial losses, and expand the referral base of clinics sending patients with complex needs to the university hospital.

“It allows us to lower cost and create more value and take waste out,” said James Hereford, Fairview’s president and chief executive, who would stay in charge of the expanded organization of 11 hospitals and 56 primary care clinics.

A deal is anticipated in late spring, though it would require approval by the Federal Trade Commission and Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson, whose public challenge helped scuttle merger talks between Fairview and Sanford Health in 2013.

Fairview owns the U’s medical center, in addition to Fairview Southdale in Edina and Ridges in Burnsville, among other hospitals. HealthEast owns St. Joseph’s in St. Paul, St. John’s in Maplewood and Woodwinds in Woodbury. Based on operating revenue of $3.9 billion for Fairview and $965 million for HealthEast in their 2015 fiscal years, the merged health system would be the largest in the Twin Cities. Allina Health currently rivals Fairview with 14 hospitals and $3.8 billion in revenue in 2015.

The potential merger makes sense geographically, given Fairview’s network of clinics and hospitals wrapping to the west and north around HealthEast’s facilities in the St. Paul area. Both organizations also have health care services beyond clinic and hospital care: HealthEast operates an ambulance service and Fairview operates the Ebenezer brand of long-term care services and owns the PreferredOne health plan.

Patients would likely have more clinic options closer to home and easier access to specialists, said Kathryn Correia, HealthEast’s president and chief executive.

“The entire system can give (patients) a clearer path to the care that they need, particularly subspecialties,” Correia said. “It allows a greater range of services than HealthEast provides today, to be sure.”

HealthEast posted an operating loss of $7.9 million in its 2016 fiscal year, and of $5 million in its first fiscal quarter of 2017 — despite being the leading provider of inpatient hospital care in the East Metro.

Fitch Ratings last year downgraded its bond rating because of concerns about its investments in primary care, which isn’t a moneymaker compared to other medical specialties. Correia said she believes HealthEast’s investments will ultimately pay off, and said the merger is more about benefits and cost savings to the community than her system’s financial viability.

“The community benefits from us working together,” she said.

Under the proposed deal, HealthEast would merge into Fairview, which would maintain its existing board of directors but add three from HealthEast.

Fairview failed last year in an attempt to merge with the University of Minnesota Physicians group, which comanages and staffs the U’s flagship hospital. Hereford said the addition of HealthEast should strengthen Fairview’s position as a provider of academic medicine, because it will have more clinics referring patients to the U for specialty care.

“The opportunity to combine both the academic and community care delivery systems provides a unique strength,” he said.

Fairview’s name was set to disappear in the merger with the University physicians. Hereford said it is too soon to discuss branding or names for the merged system, or any potential changes in employment or facilities.

Correia said the deal is likely to mirror the recent merger of Park Nicollet into HealthPartners, which retained the Park Nicollet brand at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park and clinics in the west metro.