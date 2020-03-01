EMMITSBURG, Md. — Xzavier Malone-Key had 24 points as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Mount St. Mary's 83-77 on Saturday.
Malone-Key made 9 of 12 shots. Jahlil Jenkins added 23 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (11-18, 9-9 Northeast Conference). Elyjah Williams had 15 points and Devon Dunn 11.
Damian Chong Qui had 18 points for the Mountaineers (11-20, 7-11). Brandon Leftwich added 16 points. Malik Jefferson had 10 points.
Jalen Gibbs, the Mountaineers' second leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).
The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers for the season. Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Mount St. Mary's 85-75 on Feb. 1.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers hockey falls 2-1 to Michigan, ending any hope for Big Ten title
Nick Granowicz scored early in the third period and Strauss Mann made 27 saves for the Wolverines, spoiling the Gophers' possible party.
Gophers
Old wounds die hard for Gophers men's basketball program
In the years since the Gophers basketball academic scandal, Dan Monson lasted seven-plus seasons, Tubby Smith stayed for six, and now Richard Pitino is deep into his seventh year, with his future uncertain.
Gophers
Ward, Samuelson, Shahid spark N. Dakota St. romp, 87-67
Tyson Ward scored a career-high 29 points, making 4-of-4 from beyond the 3-point arc, as North Dakota State stretched its home winning streak to 11 games, romping past Omaha 87-67 on Saturday.
Gophers
Souhan: Vastly different coaching scenarios for Pitino, Saunders
Richard Pitino's career head coaching winning percentage is .544. Ryan Saunders' is .340. So why would Saunders enjoy more job security? Because circumstances matter more than stats.
Gophers
Lamb scores 20 to carry Vermont over UMass-Lowell 94-77
Anthony Lamb had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Vermont won its ninth consecutive road game, topping UMass-Lowell 94-77 on Saturday.