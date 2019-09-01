Police at the Minnesota State Fair have released a surveillance photo of a potential suspect in a reported sexual assault of a female volunteer at the Republican Party booth.

The Minnesota Republican Party said the volunteer was sexually assaulted by another woman on the night of Aug. 23 during a political disagreement.

The fair’s Police Department said the incident occurred about 8:45 p.m., and they are looking for the public’s help in finding the woman.

The photo shows her with a cart or stroller. She is described as white in her 30s, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown hair.

The volunteer was reported to have been “groped … over the clothes,” said Brooke Blakey, a State Fair police spokeswoman, adding that the victim and suspect “had a previous discussion about politics.” Blakey declined to say what part of the victim’s body was groped.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call State Fair police at 651-288-4500.