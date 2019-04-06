– In Israeli politics, Benjamin Netanyahu has long been known as the ultimate survivor. But now, a leader who has so often seemed invincible faces grave legal and political peril.

With parliamentary elections set for Tuesday, the smooth-talking, U.S.-educated prime minister faces a vote that is widely seen as a referendum on him.

If the election keeps him in power, Netanyahu, 69, will hit a political milestone this year — becoming Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, a distinction now held by David Ben Gurion, a founding father of Israel. But with a criminal indictment hanging over Netanyahu’s head, that historic marker might carry a very large asterisk.

A polarizing, paradoxical figure, Netanyahu is the sort of politician who’s sometimes down but never out. He’s a onetime elite commando in a state whose military might is still central to its identity. He’s admired by many as a canny political operative but unreservedly trusted by few.

He has long been willing to form alliances across the political spectrum to maintain power. That fluidity — considered raw opportunism by some — is once again at play in Tuesday’s elections.

“It is true that Netanyahu changes with every term in office,” said Reuven Hazan, a Hebrew University political science professor. “He is not ‘the same’ Netanyahu.”

On Thursday, five days before facing voters, the Israeli leader was on what amounted to a campaign stop — in Moscow, where he thanked President Vladimir Putin for Russian troops’ assistance with the repatriation of the remains of an Israeli soldier, Zachary Baumel, killed nearly 37 years ago in the first of Israel’s two wars with Lebanon. Such homecomings are rare and tend to resonate very strongly with the Israeli public.

It was in some ways a rerun of last month, when Netanyahu played the grateful beneficiary of President Donald Trump’s political gift — the White House declaring that the U.S. would reverse decades of policy and recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, seized from Syria in 1967.

Although Netanyahu’s rightist Likud Party has long been the country’s dominant political force, its main rival — the new centrist Blue and White Party, spearheaded by former military chief Benny Gantz — has also been polling well. The final pre-election polls, released Friday, showed Blue and White with a slight lead over Likud, but also suggested that a bloc of right-wing parties would be better positioned than the centrists to form Israel’s next government.

Veteran pollster Camil Fuchs of the Haaretz newspaper said this was the most difficult election to predict since 1996, when Netanyahu first came to power. He served for three years, then returned to office in the spring of 2009 and has held the job since, surviving four elections.

Israeli politics are rarely a pretty sight, but this campaign has been distinctive for its divisive tone. In the final days before the vote, a Likud video highlighted a shaky interview performance by Gantz, sarcastically captioning wild-eyed shots of him as “completely stable.” That was reminiscent of an Election Day video in 2015, when Netanyahu warned of Israeli Arab voters turning out “in droves” to support his rivals.

Gantz, in turn, has hammered Netanyahu as fatally tainted by the graft scandals in which he faces imminent indictment. The whiff of scandal has for years been a constant in Netanyahu’s public life, but only now is he facing what appears to be genuine legal peril.

In February, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced that Netanyahu would be indicted on corruption charges pending a July hearing in which he will be given a final opportunity to present any exculpatory ­evidence.

The prime minister is accused of improperly accepting expensive gifts for political favors, ordering government action aimed at hurting one newspaper in exchange for favorable coverage from a competitor, and helping a friend get regulatory concessions for his telecommunications company.

But unless he is convicted, Netanyahu could remain in office. No law prevents him from serving while under indictment or on trial, but Israel has never faced such a situation, and he would almost certainly face legal challenges over his fitness to serve.

In language familiar to American political watchers, he has proclaimed innocence and denounced the legal steps against him as a “witch hunt.”

The election is something of a free-for-all, with more than 6.3 million voters eligible to cast ballots for more than 40 parties, an eclectic mix of established blocs and fringe movements. The number of representatives each party sends to the 120-seat parliament depends on its total share of the vote.

The field is expected to be drastically winnowed — parties with less than 3.25 percent of the vote get no seats — but no one party is expected to win an outright majority, meaning the bigger parties have to ally themselves with smaller ones to form coalitions. With Likud holding 30 seats, Netanyahu currently leads through such an arrangement.

Israeli analysts believe that if granted a winning hand at the polls, Netanyahu will attempt to establish a new coalition with politically weak extremist parties that will help pass a law granting him immunity from prosecution as long as he is prime minister.

In February, Netanyahu brokered a deal between three extreme right-wing parties that include candidates advocating Jewish supremacy. But if he tries to bring them into any new government, he could face a rebellion in the Likud ranks.

“I am afraid we’ll awaken Wednesday morning with Bibi in place, with a very, very, very, very right-wing government,” said Christoph Schmidt, a Hebrew University philosophy professor.