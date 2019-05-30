The national Democratic Party will toughen the requirements for participating in the presidential primary debates this fall, a decision likely to prompt blowback from candidates struggling to gain a foothold in the crowded race.

To qualify for the party’s third debate, scheduled for mid-September, candidates must attract donations from 130,000 individuals from at least 20 states and register at least 2% in four state or national polls from a list of approved surveys, the Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday.

The historically large Democratic field, now numbering 23, is posing new challenges to the committee, which is trying to avoid exerting undue influence on the race while giving primary voters the best opportunity to assess the candidates and select a viable contender. To that end, the committee set criteria for the first two debates — in June and July — that were relatively easy for candidates to meet.

To earn a spot in those debates, candidates can qualify in one of two ways: collect 65,000 donors or register at least 1% in three polls. If more than 20 candidates qualify, the DNC has said it will prioritize those who meet both thresholds.

So far, 19 candidates have qualified to be in the first debate next month, creating a situation where most of them are unlikely to get much airtime. For that debate, the committee agreed to evenly and randomly divide top-tier candidates across two nights in order to maintain viewer interest.

The third debate will be shown by ABC News, in partnership with Univision, and will be held on two consecutive nights — Sept. 12 and 13. It will be capped at 20 candidates, but it is unlikely that many will qualify. Right now, only about eight candidates consistently reach 2% in the polls.

Party officials say the additional two months of campaigning, combined with appearances in the heavily promoted summer debates, could lead to more candidates reaching the new threshold. Officials also point out that no Democratic candidate consistently polling under 2% has gone on to win primaries and caucuses since President Jimmy Carter in 1975.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey on Wednesday used the new rules to solicit donations, telling supporters that his campaign has “some work to do to hit this number.”

The new donor requirements got support from ActBlue, the online fundraising hub used by more than 90% of Democrats, which said it would encourage campaigns to build the kind of small-dollar fund­raising operations they will need to compete in the general election.

“Candidates who will be prepared to take on Trump in the general should already be working to build programs that can bring in 130,000 donors by the second round of debates,” said Erin Hill, ActBlue’s executive director.

The more stringent fall rules are unlikely to sit well with some of the campaigns.

Already, candidates struggling to qualify for the summer events under either measure say it is too soon for the committee to exclude anyone from the stage.

“I don’t think the DNC should be winnowing the field early in the process,” Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado told Fox News during a campaign swing through New Hampshire.

Some of those who have not yet met the donor requirement claim that the system pushes candidates to place too much focus on capturing small donors.

“I don’t think it’s a measure of success,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, whose campaign has not said whether she has met the donor requirement. “I don’t think it’s a measure of electability.”