A critical drug that serves as the backbone of treatment for most childhood cancers, including leukemias, lymphomas and brain tumors, has become increasingly scarce, and doctors are warning that they may soon be forced to consider rationing doses.

Persistent shortages of certain drugs and medical supplies have plagued the U.S. for years, but physicians say the loss of this medication, vincristine, is uniquely problematic, as there is no substitute.

“This is truly a nightmare situation,” said Dr. Yoram Unguru, a pediatric oncologist at the Herman and Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai in Baltimore. “Vincristine is our water. It’s our bread and butter.”

Shortages of the chemotherapy drug will likely affect children throughout the country, he said, obligating physicians to make difficult decisions. “There is no substitution for vincristine that can be recommended,” Unguru said. “You either have to skip a dose or give a lower dose.”

The Children’s Oncology Group, a collaboration of researchers at hospitals and cancer centers, has made recommendations for altering clinical trial treatment protocols involving vincristine, including checking the hospital pharmacy’s supply before trial enrollment; considering using half the dose if the full amount is not available; skipping doses during the maintenance phase of treatment; or in some cases omitting the drug.

“We are all devastated,” said Dr. Michael Link, a pediatric oncologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

Until earlier this year, there were two suppliers of vincristine: Pfizer and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. In July, Teva made a “business decision to discontinue the drug,” the Food and Drug Administration said. Since then, Pfizer has been the sole supplier, and the company has experienced manufacturing troubles.

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists tracks more than 200 medications in short supply, among them everyday necessities like antibiotics, dextrose and several vaccines, including the rabies vaccine.

The shortages tend disproportionately to involve older, generic injectable drugs, which are difficult to manufacture but command low prices, a combination that often leads manufacturers to stop making them. That may leave just one or two companies continuing to supply the drugs. Their factories must run at peak production to turn a profit and provide a sufficient supply, but the moment there is a quality problem and production shuts down, shortages follow.

Generic drugs play a vital role in cancer treatment. Of the 19,000 U.S. children and adolescents younger than 19 who develop cancer every year, 85% are cured. But treatment hinges largely on inexpensive, older drugs like vincristine.

“This shouldn’t be happening in the United States,” said Dr. Peter Adamson, chair of the Children’s Oncology Group. “It’s hard enough for any family having a kid with cancer, and having a child with cancer likely to be cured except we can’t give them the drug is beyond the imagination. How can we do that to families?”