SAO PAULO — Facebook is planning a news verification service in Brazil in partnership with two local fact-checking organizations.
The company said in a statement Thursday the service will be launched next week and will significantly reduce the distribution of fake news on its feed.
It said Facebook's partners Aos Fatos and Lupa will analyze the veracity of news items denounced as false by users of the site.
