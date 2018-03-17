MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook is seeking to add a new office building to its Northern California headquarters.
The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday that building permits compiled by Buildzoom show Facebook plans to erect the 465,000 square-foot (43,200 square-meter) building at its campus in Menlo Park, California.
The plans come as a number of technology companies including Mountain View-based Google and Cupertino-based Apple are seeking space to expand in the region.
John Yandle, executive managing director of a commercial realty brokerage office in Santa Clara, says this part of the San Francisco Bay Area has never seen so many companies embarking on major expansions at the same time.
