NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A spokesperson for Facebook says the company accidentally removed an anti-abortion group's ad supporting Tennessee U.S. Senate nominee Marsha Blackburn.
The nonprofit Susan B. Anthony List claimed Thursday that Facebook was censoring its ad. The 30-second ad raises questions about Blackburn's opponent, Democrat Phil Bredesen, and his views on abortion while calling Blackburn a "pro-life champion."
The Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit has endorsed Blackburn's campaign. Facebook's representative told the Tennessean "we're sorry for this mistake — the ad has been restored and is now running on Facebook."
This is the second time an ad for Blackburn has been temporarily blocked on social media. Twitter blocked a Blackburn campaign video last year that said she would stop the "sale of baby body parts." It later reversed the decision.
