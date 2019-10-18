NEW YORK — News Corp. says it has reached a licensing deal with Facebook that lets the social network feature headlines from The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and other publications on its upcoming news section.
The companies did not give financial details of the deal. Facebook has reportedly been in talks with news publishers to offer "millions of dollars" for the rights to publish their material on its site. The move follows years of criticism over its growing dominance of online advertising to the detriment of the struggling news industry.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg began talking about a "news tab" on the service in April.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Google affiliate begins drone deliveries in Virginia town
A Google affiliate started using drones Friday to deliver customers' Walgreens and FedEx purchases in a test being run in a Virginia town.Wing, which is…
Variety
Proposal seeks to modernize campgrounds at national parks
Food trucks. Wi-Fi. Hot showers.
Celebrities
Jury recommends death penalty for 'Boy Next Door Killer'
A Los Angeles jury recommended the death penalty Friday for a man dubbed "The Boy Next Door Killer" after he was found guilty of two murders and an attempted murder.
Variety
Clothing co. gets attention with billboard of hog-tied Trump
A clothing company has put up a billboard in New York City's Times Square that depicts President Donald Trump being hog-tied by a woman clad in its athletic wear.
Home & Garden
Wyoming man grows 1,491-pound pumpkin, breaks state record
Wyoming officials say a Cheyenne man has grown a pumpkin that weighs in at 1,491 pounds (676 kilograms), a new state record.