Facebook on Monday announced pay raises for thousands of contract workers, as well as support services for content moderators, less than one week after the Washington Post detailed grievances from workers who said they are treated as second-class citizens at the tech giant.

The pay increases come in response to rising costs of living for contractors working in the U.S., Facebook said. The company also noted that content reviewers — who mine the site for graphic posts like suicides and shootings — needed more support, higher wages and additional benefits “given the nature of their jobs.” Facebook employs 15,000 contract moderators globally — more than any other tech company.

“Content review at our size can be challenging and we know we have more work to do,” Facebook’s Janelle Gale, vice president of human resources, and Arun Chandra, vice president of scaled operations, said in a statement. “We’re committed to supporting our content reviewers in a way that puts their well-being first and we will continue to share steps forward on this important topic.”

Last week, the Post chronicled a campaign by roughly a dozen moderators who are speaking up about poor working conditions, including insufficient counseling and pay cuts. They have also taken their grievances to their employer, Accenture. The contractors hadn’t spoken previously about their organizing, but used Facebook’s internal communication system, Facebook Workplace, where thousands of employees have seen or commented on the messages.

In 2015, Facebook introduced a $15 minimum wage. But on Monday, the company said that is has “become clear that $15 per hour doesn’t meet the cost of living in some of the places where we operate.” Contractor wages are being raised to a minimum of $20 per hour in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York and Washington, D.C., as well as $18 per hour in Seattle. The changes will take effect in summer 2020, and Facebook is planning similar standards for contractors in other countries.

Content reviewers in the Bay Area, New York City and Washington will see an even higher pay boost, to at least $22 per hour. Seattle reviewers will get $20 per hour while workers in other U.S. cities will get $18 per hour.

“Their work is critical to keeping our community safe, and it’s often difficult,” Gale and Chandra said.