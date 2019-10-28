– The letter was aimed at Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, and his top lieutenants. It decried the social network's recent decision to let politicians post any claims they wanted — even false ones — in ads on the site. It asked Facebook's leaders to rethink the stance.

Facebook's position on political advertising is "a threat to what FB stands for," said the letter, which was obtained by the New York Times. "We strongly object to this policy as it stands."

The message was written by Facebook's own employees. More than 250 employees have signed the letter, according to three people who have seen it and who declined to be identified for fear of retaliation.

While the number of signatures on the letter was a fraction of Facebook's 35,000-plus workforce, it was one sign of the resistance the company is now facing internally.

Many employees have been discussing Zuckerberg's decision to let politicians post anything they want in Facebook ads because those ads can go viral and spread misinformation widely. The worker dissatisfaction has spilled out across threads on internal sounding boards, the people said.

Facebook has been under attack by presidential candidates, lawmakers and civil rights groups over its position on political ads. But the employee actions are a rare moment of internal strife for the company.

"Facebook's culture is built on openness, so we appreciate our employees voicing their thoughts on this important topic," said Bertie Thomson, a Facebook spokeswoman.

In the letter to Zuckerberg and other executives, the workers said the policy change on political advertising "doesn't protect voices, but instead allows politicians to weaponize our platform by targeting people who believe that content posted by political figures is trustworthy."

The letter then laid out product changes and other actions Facebook could take to reduce the harm from false claims in advertising from politicians. Among the proposals: changing the visual design treatment for political ads, restricting some of the options for targeting users with those ads and instituting spending caps for individual politicians.