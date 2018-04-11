NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Analogic Inc., down $12.70 to $83.35
The medical and security imaging equipment maker agreed to be bought for $84 a share, less than investors hoped.
Fastenal Co., down $3.37 to $51.05
The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted a smaller profit than Wall Street expected.
CBS Corp., down $1.11 to $51.01
According to reports, controlling shareholder Shari Redstone might be willing to replace CEO Les Moonves to get CBS and Viacom to merge.
Bank of America Corp., down 58 cents to $29.90
After a big gain Tuesday, banks slipped along with interest rates.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.17 to $71.68
Energy companies kept rising as the price of U.S. crude oil reached a three-year high.
Newmont Mining Corp., up $1.17 to $40.64
The price of gold jumped Wednesday, which helped mining companies.
T-Mobile US Inc., down 21 cents to $62.92
There were reports that Sprint and T-Mobile have restarted talks about a possible combination.
Facebook Inc., up $1.28 to $166.32
The social media company rose for a second day as CEO Mark Zuckerberg completed his congressional testimony.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.