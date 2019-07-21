CHESTER, Pa. — Marco Fabián and Anthony Fontana scored and the Philadelphia Union beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday night to increase their Eastern Conference lead.
Fabián opened the scoring for the Union (11-6-6) in the 12th minute with a low-driving right-footed blast into the left corner from long distance. The 19-year-old Fontana entered as a substitute in the 61st minute and scored in a deflection four minutes later.
The Fire (5-10-8) extended their winless streak to four games.
