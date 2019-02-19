Federal officials have told Southwest Airlines to fix the way it calculates the weight of luggage loaded on flights after finding frequent mistakes.
Southwest said Tuesday that it made improvements in its methods for calculating weight and the balance of loads during 2018.
The airline says it voluntarily reported the issue to federal safety officials last year, and isn't facing any enforcement action.
The investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
The newspaper said internal FAA documents show widespread mistakes in calculations and luggage-loading practices that could cause errors when pilots compute their plane's takeoff weight.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
House Dems probe White House push for nuclear sales to Saudis
A new congressional report says senior White House officials pushed a project to share nuclear power technology with Saudi Arabia despite the objections of ethics and national security officials.
Business
Ecolab plans to trim $325 million to make operations more efficient
The announcement came as it reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings had increased more than 10 percent.
Business
Walmart flexes in the fourth quarter, beats all expectations
Walmart defied a gloomy government retail sales report for December, delivering fiscal fourth-quarter profits and sales that beat Wall Street expectations.
Business
US stocks mixed ahead of more China-US trade talks
Stocks wavered between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as U.S. markets reopened following the Presidents Day holiday and as…
Business
FAA probes Southwest calculations of baggage weight on jets
Federal officials have told Southwest Airlines to fix the way it calculates the weight of luggage loaded on flights after finding frequent mistakes.Southwest said Tuesday…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.