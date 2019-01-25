NEW YORK — The Federal Aviation Administration is reporting delays in air travel because of a "slight increase in sick leave" at two East Coast air traffic control facilities.
FAA spokesman Gregory Martin said Friday that it had augmented staffing, rerouted traffic and increased spacing between planes as needed.
The staffing problems were at air traffic centers in Jacksonville, Florida and a Washington D.C. center that controls high-altitude air traffic over seven states.
Martin says safety is being maintained during a period of "minimal impacts" on travel.
LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey were both experiencing delays in takeoffs.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Swoosh up front: Nike to replace Under Armour for MLB
The swoosh is expected to be on the front of Major League Baseball uniforms starting in 2020.
Business
Increase in 'sick leave' causing flight delays
The Federal Aviation Administration is reporting delays in air travel because of a "slight increase in sick leave" at two East Coast air traffic control facilities.
Business
Faraway space snowman is pitted and has bright 'collar'
The space snowman visited by NASA on New Year's Day is pitted all over. It also has a bright "collar" around its two fused spheres.
Variety
Canada auto workers seek boycott of GM vehicles from Mexico
The Canadian auto workers union is asking people in Canada and the U.S. to stop buying General Motors vehicles made in Mexico.
Business
Stocks move higher on upbeat earnings, forecasts
Stocks opened higher Friday after several companies reported solid earnings and upbeat forecasts. Technology companies and consumer-focused companies were leading the gains.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.