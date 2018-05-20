BOUTEE, La. — Authorities say a helicopter carrying four people has crashed in south Louisiana.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro told news outlets the Hughes 369 helicopter crashed about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of New Orleans on Sunday morning.
The names of those aboard the helicopter have not been released. Molinaro says he doesn't know the extent of injuries.
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office says the helicopter went down in a wooded area near a highway. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.
