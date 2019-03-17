In October 2017, Brazilian regulators flew to Miami to test out the brand-new Boeing 737 Max 8. The team scrutinized the new jetliner's flight systems and soon published a list of over 60 operational changes, from landing systems to cockpit displays, that Brazilian pilots would need to learn.

Among the new features was the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, a safety system that could nose the plane downward if it sensed a potential stall. The regulators mandated an interactive course for pilots to go over the changes and recommended "two legs of SLF," or supervised flight, according to a copy of the report.

In those same months, the Federal Aviation Administration was making its final revision to a 53-page report that would make up the backbone of Max 8 training guidelines for U.S. pilots and others around the world.

It did not once mention the anti-stall system, according to the report reviewed by the Post.

In fact, the FAA report suggested pilots would experience nothing surprising in the cockpit of the new Max 8. In a section where FAA test pilots are supposed to list "unique handling or performance characteristics" of new planes, they remarked that there were none: "no specific flight characteristics," the report read.

Questions about pilot training requirements and the plane's new technology are at the center of a roiling debate following the crashes of two 737 Max 8s in the past five months. Aviation authorities have said there were similarities between the flight paths of the two planes, each of which crashed shortly after takeoff; the FAA grounded Max 8s this past week. Indications that the crashes may share a common cause have put a spotlight on the FAA's certification of the 737 Max 8 as airworthy, a process that includes determining whether to require additional pilot training.

"The FAA said nothing about this technology at a critical time — when pilots were learning how to fly the plane," said Mary Schiavo, a former Transportation Department inspector general. "It makes you ask the question: How much did the FAA actually know about the technology, especially given its history of delegating to industry?"

The FAA's publication of pilot training requirements for the Max 8 in the fall of 2017 was among the final steps in a multiyear approval process carried out under the agency's now 10-year-old policy of entrusting Boeing and other aviation manufacturers to certify that their own systems comply with U.S. air safety rules.

In practice, one Boeing engineer would conduct a test of a particular system on the Max 8, while another Boeing engineer would act as the FAA's representative, signing on behalf of the U.S. government that the technology complied with federal safety regulations, said people familiar with the process.

Hundreds of Boeing engineers would have played out this scenario thousands of times as the company sought to verify the performance of mechanical systems, hardware installations and massive amounts of computer code, say former FAA officials, engineers and aeronautics experts.

The process was occurring during a period when the Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General was warning the FAA that its oversight of manufacturers' work was insufficient.

In the years between the time Boeing launched the Max 8 design in 2011 and the first plane rolled out of production in 2016, the inspector general criticized the FAA's handling of the "self-certification" system in three successive reports.