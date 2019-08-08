MEXICO CITY — Formula One has extended the Mexican Grand Prix through 2022, keeping a race that draws some of the season's biggest crowds on the calendar.
The Mexican Grand Prix is in the final year of its original five-year contract and there were doubts about its future as the federal government wanted to stop its financial aid for the race.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Scheinbaum said Thursday the new deal will not use government money and the race will be supported with private funds.
The Mexico race has been the event where Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton clinched his season championships in 2017 and 2018. Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the race both of those years.
