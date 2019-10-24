NEW YORK — Thrill-seeking visitors at New York's Hudson Yards will be able to catch expansive views from a 100-story-high outdoor observation deck early next year.
Hudson Yards Experiences announced on Thursday that tickets are now on sale for the deck — called "Edge " — which opens on March 11, 2020.
The deck, surrounded by tall glass panels, is anchored on two sides of a skyscraper at 30 Hudson Yards.
A peek-a-boo portion of the floor allows for a dizzying selfie with the chasm beneath.
Visitors can even climb outdoor "skyline steps" from the 100th to 101st floor.
If a liquid courage is required, there'll be a champagne bar on the 100th floor.
Tickets cost $36 to $38 for adults and $31 to $33 for kids.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Texas GOP leaders enter custody battle over child's gender
Top Republican leaders in Texas this week weighed in on two parents' custody battle over their 7-year-old child's gender identity after the case was shared widely on social media and conservative news sites.
National
Tally of children split at border tops 5,400 in new count
U.S. immigration authorities separated more than 1,500 children from their parents at the Mexico border early in the Trump administration, the American Civil Liberties Union said Thursday, bringing the total number of children separated since July 2017 to more than 5,400.
National
Judge blocks student suspension over note about 'rapist'
A federal judge on Thursday blocked a three-day suspension imposed on a high school student for posting comments about a "rapist" on a bathroom mirror, saying her comments were constitutionally protected free speech.
Variety
SC sheriff guilty of misconduct, faces up to 1 year in jail
A South Carolina sheriff faces up to a year in prison and will lose his job after a jury found him guilty Thursday of misconduct in office.
Stage & Arts
Meet the folks who serve as air traffic controllers for Twin Cities theater
Combining an air traffic controller's calm with nimble troubleshooting skills, stage managers keep shows in tiptop shape.