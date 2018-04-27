NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
Amazon.com Inc., up $54.66 to $1,572.62
The online retailer's profit surged past Wall Street expectations as customer-shopping and cloud-computing revenue improved.
Microsoft Corp., up $1.56 to $95.82
The software maker had a better-than-expected first quarter with strong results from several of its divisions.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down $3.07 to $77.79
Despite rising oil prices, the company's first-quarter results disappointed investors.
Charter Communications Inc., down $34.83 to $263.33
The cable company met Wall Street estimates, but analysts were concerned about results from its video and internet businesses.
U.S. Steel Corp., down $5.33 to $32.37
The steelmaker said problems at a facility in Michigan are hurting its business.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $10.92 to $313.05
Investors were disappointed with first-quarter sales of Praluent, a cholesterol drug from Regeneron and Sanofi.
Expedia Group Inc., up $8.72 to $115.07
The online travel company topped analyst forecasts in the first quarter.
Mattel Inc., up 19 cents to $14.17
Demand for Hot Wheels and Barbies helped the toy company weather the closing of the Toys R Us chain.
Intel Corp., down 32 cents to $52.73
The stock slipped despite the chipmaker raising its annual profit and sales forecasts following strong first-quarter results.
