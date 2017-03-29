If you like Red Bull Crashed Ice but think it’s a little too tame, there’s a new sport on the block.

When Minnesota lakes throw off their icy covers each spring, ice skaters are usually sent back indoors until next winter. But not all blade-footed balancers take this dismissal lying down.

Several skaters took to the trails of Lester Park in Duluth recently to make their own kind of fun. The park has about 9 miles of trails, usually used for hiking and skiing.

But at just the right time of year, after the winter traffic has packed the snow down and the main drags freeze solid, the trails are prime for ice skates.

Next order of business? Work on those high-fives, boys.

Micah Emmel-Duke is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.