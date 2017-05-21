A hazing incident at Carleton College involving “extreme alcohol consumption” in connection with a secret club has prompted the private school to suspend 13 students, administrators announced.

A letter sent Friday to students, faculty and staff from Carleton President Steven Poskanzer and another top college official revealed that the punishment for the 13 students includes an immediate three-trimester suspension, alcohol education and community service.

“We are greatly troubled by these events” on April 28, the letter read. “We are continuing to investigate actions relating to this incident that resulted in harm to college students.”

The club is not sanctioned by Carleton, a highly regard liberal arts school of roughly 2,000 students, which has never had fraternities or sororities.

Poskanzer’s letter said the “event on campus that has severely compromised” the college’s fundamental value of mutual respect “involved hazing and extreme alcohol consumption as part of initiation into a secret coed social club.”

A school investigation found those responsible violated the student code of conduct that forbids hazing and other actions that threatens the health, well-being, and safety of others.

In an interview with the Northfield News, school spokesman Joe Hargis said college staff knew little about the club. He said students referred to it as DTX, an apparent reference to the Delta Tau Xi fraternity in the movie “Animal House.”

The letter did not disclose any details about how the initiation was carried out, nor did it identify the students. It also did not specify the severity of the harm inflicted during the incident. Hargis told the Northfield newspaper that no students suffered any long-term physical affects.

“The events of April 28 were meticulously planned,” read the president’s letter, which was co-signed by Carolyn Livingston, vice president of student life and dean of students.

The letter encourages anyone with information to contact Livingston’s office at 1-507-222-4075.

“Hazing is a serious problem at colleges and universities around the country,” the administrators’ letter continued. “Further, we will examine and strengthen our education programs and awareness about hazing and alcohol abuse as we move forward.”

Classes end on May 31 at Carleton, with exams the following week and commencement scheduled for June 10.