Since the format changed to a 3-on-3 OT session for five minutes before the 2015-16 season, the Wild is a dismal 12-32 in overtime games.

The carnage started on Oct. 16, 2015, in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings. The three Wild skaters on the ice when L.A.'s Anze Kopitar scored the winner: Jason Pominville, Thomas Vanek and Marco Scandella.

The Wild has chased the right mix of players for the extra session as the years went on, but to open things Monday, coach Bruce Boudreau sent out forward Joel Eriksson Ek along with defensemen Ryan Suter and Jared Spurgeon. The aim was to gain possession and then switch to a more attacking three, but the Rangers ended things only 32 seconds into the period.

Minnesota is 0-4 in overtime this season, giving away valuable points.

MICHAEL RAND