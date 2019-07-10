ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Demolition of the Brown County arena has moved to the exterior of the 61-year-old building.
Deconstruction crews have stripped the aluminum sheathing from the facade of Veterans Memorial Arena, located near Lambeau Field. Miron Construction project manager says Kurt Wolfgram in the next week or so, crews will use a giant, hydraulic snipping device to cut through the dozens of vertical support beams holding up the dome.
WLUK-TV says the arena and neighboring Shopko Hall will be replaced by a $93 million expo hall in 2021.
Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach says it's sad to see the arena go, but says he's looking toward the future and what business the new expo hall will attract.
Exterior work on taking down Brown County arena begins
