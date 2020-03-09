For the first time in four years, NASA is hiring new astronauts.

The job application opened last week for the “Artemis generation” of space explorers. The Artemis program’s goal is to return to the moon by 2024 — and land the first woman on it. As the job description notes, “Extensive travel required.”

The competition is sure to be fierce. The last time NASA sought astronauts, 18,300 people applied for 14 slots. (That is an acceptance rate, as the Washington Post noted at the time, of one-twelfth of a ­percent.)

This time, the requirements are a bit stricter.

You must be a U.S. citizen and have a bachelor’s degree in science, math or engineering. Plus, NASA is looking for a master’s degree (in physical, computer or biological sciences, engineering; or math) or at least a few years of Ph.D. work in one of those fields; if you’re a medical doctor, that works, too, or if you’re enrolled or a graduate of a test pilot program.

Applicants who make it through this process enroll in a two-year evaluation program. Graduation from astronaut boot camp requires the completion of “spacecraft systems training, Extravehicular Activity (EVA) skills training, robotics skills training, Russian language training, aircraft flight readiness training” and more, NASA says.