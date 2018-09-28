Express lane
Rams touchdown drives:
Qtr Plays-yards Time
1st 12-75 6:00
2nd 2-75 0:37
2nd 4-71 1:50
2nd 2-73 0:15
3rd 5-75 2:26
Vikings
Rhodes losing his cool cost the Vikings more than 15 yards
On the NFL: The Rams on Thursday saw an opening with Xavier Rhodes on the sidelines after his ill-timed unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Jared Goff threw a 47-yard touchdown.
Vikings
Souhan: Vikings have yet to show they can stop anybody
Last season, the Vikings allowed 41 plays of 20 yards or more in 16 games. This season, they have allowed 16 plays that long in four games.
Vikings
Is a blueprint developing on how to stop the Vikings?
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down the Vikings' defensive lapses in the team's 38-31 loss to the Rams.
Vikings
Vikings make history in Los Angeles - "and not the good kind"
Playing on short rest, and on the road against one of the best teams in the NFL did not end well Thursday night for the Vikings. Watch postgame reaction from Vikings writers Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer plus hear from players.
Vikings
Diggs: 'There will be a next time'
Despite the 38-31 loss to the Rams, receiver Stefon Diggs said he 'saw a different team than last week' and vows there 'will be a next time.'
