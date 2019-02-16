MEXICO CITY — Authorities on the outskirts of Mexico's capital are investigating a homemade explosive device found in a shopping mall bathroom.
The Mexico state security secretary said in a statement Friday that the device discovered inside a mall in Tlalnepantla included a battery detonator and analog clock, as well as nuts and screws. It was housed in a small wooden box.
State police disarmed the device and turned it over to federal prosecutors.
Local press reported that the device was found inside a bathroom and was housed in a cigar box. Janitors allegedly found it about an hour before it was set to detonate.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Explosive device found, disarmed in Mexican mall
Authorities on the outskirts of Mexico's capital are investigating a homemade explosive device found in a shopping mall bathroom.
World
The Latest: Nigeria delays presidential vote until Feb. 23
The Latest on Nigeria's election (all times local):
World
India warns of 'crushing response' to Kashmir suicide attack
India's prime minister warned of a "crushing response" to the suicide bombing of a paramilitary convoy in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 41 people and was the deadliest in the divided region's volatile history.
World
NASA wants to get to the moon 'as fast as possible,' but it's not alone
Countries, companies set sights on moon, beyond.
World
'Everybody suffers too much:' Nigeria to head to the polls
As Nigerians prepared to vote for president on Saturday, Sister Meg Odeh looked up from a selection of pineapples laid out at a fume-choked roadside market and considered the fate of her country. She ticked off the sprawling problems facing Africa's most populous nation: insecurity, poverty, corruption.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.