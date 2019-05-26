KATHMANDU, Nepal — Police say three people were killed and at least five others wounded in two different explosions in Nepal's capital.
Police official Shyam Lal Gyawali says authorities are investigating the two explosions, which occurred Sunday about an hour apart in two Kathmandu neighborhoods.
The areas around the two explosion sites were quickly closed by the police and the injured have been taken hospitals for treatment.
Security forces have been put on high alert and officers are patrolling key areas of Kathmandu.
