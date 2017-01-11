An explosion ripped through a truck manufacturing plant in the small southern Minnesota town of Dodge Center late Wednesday morning leaving at least five people injured, authorities said.

Two people were flown by helicopter and three were taken by ground ambulance to hospitals for treatment, said Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol.

Few other details were immediately available. Authorities have called a 1 p.m. press briefing to talk about the blast at the McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing.

Bill Ketchum, the town’s mayor, said things “sound tragic.”

At noon, lots of emergency vehicles were on the scene of the explosion, including ambulances, a Mayo One helicopter and squad cars and fire trucks from Dodge Center and neighboring communities, he said.

“There are lots of flashing lights and County Road 34 that runs right in front of the property is all blocked off,” he said.

Ketchum said the plant employs between 1,000 and 1,200 people.

This is a developing story. Check back with Star Tribune for further details as they become available.