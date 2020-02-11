KABUL, Afghanistan — An explosion occurred early Tuesday near a military academy in a southern neighborhood of the Afghan capital, a government spokesman said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties from the explosion near the Marshal Fahim Military Academy in Kabul, interior ministry spokesman Marwa Amini said.
Fahim was a former defense minister and among the anti-Taliban fighters who entered Kabul with the U.S.-led coalition in 2001 after the Taliban were overthrown. He died in 2014.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Australian court rules indigenous people can't be deported
Australia's highest court ruled Tuesday the government can't deport Aboriginal people as part of its policy of ridding the country of foreign criminals.
World
Thai government mourns dead in soldier's shooting rampage
Thailand's government and civil servants were asked to dress in black Tuesday to mourn the dead in a soldier's shooting rampage in a northeastern city where a shopping mall that was the main scene of the tragedy said it will reopen to the public.
World
High-level North defector to run for South Korean parliament
A high-profile North Korean defector said Tuesday he'll run in upcoming parliamentary elections in South Korea as part of his efforts to help South Koreans understand the true nature of North Korea and map out a better unification policy.
World
Singapore pushes ahead with air show as virus cases grow
Singapore's air show began Tuesday with the usual ribbon cutting, but less typical warnings to industry and military figures attending to avoid handshakes and other close contact to avoid spreading a virus that has sickened tens of thousands of people.
World
Explosion rocks Afghan capital, no word on casualties
An explosion occurred early Tuesday near a military academy in a southern neighborhood of the Afghan capital, a government spokesman said.