BERLIN — An explosion outside an office of the far-right Alternative for Germany party in an eastern town has damaged windows and doors in the building, drawing condemnation from a senior regional official. No one was hurt.
Police told news agency dpa that an unknown substance exploded Thursday evening outside the office in Doebeln, in Saxony state — a stronghold of the party, known by its German acronym AfD, which entered the national parliament in 2017. Authorities were looking into the cause and possible motives.
Saxony's deputy governor, center-left Social Democrat Martin Dulig, tweeted Friday that there is no justification for what happened, adding that "this attack helps AfD and damages democracy." Saxony holds a state election in September.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.