The explosion of top-tier tech jobs has clustered in a handful of coastal hubs, expanding the wealth and innovation differential that is draining talent from the rest of the nation, new research shows.

Just five metro areas — Boston, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Calif., and Seattle — snapped up 90% of the 256,063 tech jobs created from 2005 to 2017, according to a study released Monday from the Brookings Institution. The remaining 10% was shared among 377 urban areas.

The percentage of those jobs shrank dramatically in would-be hubs like Chicago, Durham, N.C.; Philadelphia, Dallas and Wichita, Kan., researchers found, with the bottom 90% of U.S. metro areas collectively losing one-third of these positions in the same period.

The result is a growing concentration of high-paying jobs that accelerates wage growth and, by extension, socioeconomic disparities. Income inequality is at its highest level since the Census Bureau started tracking it five decades ago, despite historically low unemployment and poverty rates. The gulf between the top and bottom is starkest in wealthy coastal regions which also command the highest numbers of tech workers.

The research by Mark Muro and Jacob Whiton of the Brookings' Metropolitan Policy Program, and Robert Atkinson of the Information Technology and Innovation foundation, looked at employment in 13 "innovation industries," which they defined as fields where at least 45% of the workforce has STEM degrees and where research and development investment per worker is $20,000 or higher. The industries range from aerospace to chemical engineering to software and data processing.

These positions make up just 3% of U.S. jobs, but generate 6% of gross domestic product and a quarter of exports. A third of innovation jobs are concentrated in just 16 counties, the report found, and half are compressed in 41 counties. The concentration is tied to the nature of technology: Progress and productivity increase more quickly in small areas with a wealth of resources and talent.

The trend creates some problems for the tech hubs, including wage expectations that can hurt small firms.