Authorities say an explosion at a 3M Co. plant in Hutchinson injured three people, one of them seriously.
Hutchinson Police Chief Daniel Hatten says a piece of equipment malfunctioned about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Hatten says one person was seriously hurt while the other two suffered minor injuries.
All three victims were taken to hospitals.
A 3M representative tells KARE-TV the equipment became "upset in the cooling process." Part of the plant was closed while the incident was investigated.
Hutchinson is about 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
