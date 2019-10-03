PRAGUE — Authorities say an explosion has rocked an apartment house in southern Czech Republic, killing one person and injuring nine.
The three-story building was badly damaged by the explosion that occurred Thursday morning in the town of Lenora, some 150 kilometers (90 miles) south of Prague.
Police spokeswoman Stepanka Schwarzova says as well as the person who died, two men suffered serious injuries and have been hospitalized. Seven people had light injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion
Firefighters spokeswoman Jana Neskodna says 19 people were evacuated.
