NAIROBI, Kenya — An explosion has been heard in the Somali capital, scene of frequent attacks by Islamic extremist fighters.
Witnesses said Saturday the blast was heard near the headquarters of the Somali intelligence agency in Mogadishu.
Somali police didn't immediately provide more information.
The Somali Islamic extremist group al-Shabab frequently carries out suicide bomb attacks targeting public places and government offices.
